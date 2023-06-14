The pick of this weekend's nights out in Peterborough

Faux Fighters are coming to The Met Lounge

​Faux Fighters at The Met Lounge, July 28

The Faux Fighters – The Uk’s #1 tribute to The Foo Fighters return to The Met next month for an action packed full evening of‘Foo Classics’

With a set list that encompasses the band’s entire history the Faux Fighters UK give you all the thrill and adrenaline of the Foo Fighters live shows with the quality and precision of their studio work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A six piece from south east Essex, they have decades of live experience and delivering a mix of both the

Most Popular

massive hits as well as popular deep cuts from across the entire catalogue of recordings.

Support on the night comes from local alt rock outfit Dead Reynolds..

Advance tickets are on sale now from skiddle.com priced at £12. Entry is open to 14+ - all under 16’s to be accompanied by 18+/ adult

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THURSDAY 15th:The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Originals Acoustic Night featuring Andy Hughes, Toni Barker and Geoff Hayward from 8.30pm;

Charters, Town Bridge, has its General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – free entry, teams of six max, £20 bar voucher up for the grabs;FRIDAY 16th:

Parkway Sports And Social Club, Maskew Avenue, has Mike Shelby. Members £4, guests £6 pay on the door All welcome for a night of 50/60s music with a touch of Elvis and Rock n Roll. Doors open at 7pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Reckless from 9pm – a popular 5-piece female fronted Rock and Pop covers band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ostrich Inn has No Gods No Managers present: Soviet Films, Mices and Deer / Dear from 8pm;

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has DJ T3lsy “Everything Urban” from 9pm – late. Playing Rnb, dancehall, afrobeats and more;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Deadwood from 9pm;

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Folk Roots Club from 8pm - 11.30pm, featuring Phil Pell, Soussa, Mike Howard-Ahern, Autumn Dawn Leader and Paddy McCullough,

SATURDAY 17th:

The Ostrich Inn has The Gangsters from 9.30pm;

Yard of Ale has High Point Players from 9pm;

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Voodoo Haze from 9pm;

Brewery Tap has DJ Rick Allen’s “Saturday Night Groove” from 9pm – 3am. Playing top tunes from the 70s to now. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charters has DJs Pat Unwin & Steve Scallon from 2-9pm – Beats on the barge playing funk, soul, reggae, hip hop and house;

Peterborough Conservative Club has Nik Powers. Members free, guests £3;

The Crown has Freudian Slippers from 9pm – a top 4 piece band playing songs that everybody knows and loves;SUNDAY 18th:

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has High Point Players from 2pm;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ostrich Inn has Soulful Strut DJ Session from 2pm - 7pm;

Charters has Sunday sessions with Radius 45 from 3-6pm – one of the region’s finest four piece professional function bands;

Iron Horse Ranch House has Rockin’ The Ranch House Father’s Day Special with The Neil King Rhythm Revue;TUESDAY 20th: