The night DnB met Hardcore at the Met lounge
A big night of music at The Met Lounge last weekend saw some of the biggest and best up-and-coming names from both DNB and Hardcore have it out.
By Brad Barnes
59 minutes ago
Met regulars Sin Central teamed up with Spectrum to bring Unity – featuring Jappa, Klubfiller w/ Mc Storm, DJC, Subsinner & Dsire W/ Charta (DNB x Hardcore Hybrid set), Racheal Vega, G-Boid B2B DKOI, Tronic B2B JK, and Elexa B2B Lowkey.
The night was hosted by Mc Storm, Charta, Bad Boyz Active, Dux, Mookz, Steal and Jack.
Sin Central will be back at The Met in February.
Page 1 of 4