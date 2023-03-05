The London Film Music Orchestra is bringing an immersive tribute to Hans Zimmer and John Williams’ most iconic music with a live chamber orchestra in Peterborough Cathedral, with two performances on May 20.

The LFMO was established in 2014 with the purpose of bringing to life the music of film and television. From its inception, it was met with excitement from event goers as the demand for live film music blossomed, leading to a busy calendar of events exploring many genres and themes.

This buzz lead to being asked to perform with the likes of Stormzy at Wireless Festival, as well as collaborating with acclaimed British film and television composers.

London Film Music Orchestra

The performances (6pm and 8.15pm) include music from: Star Wars, Jaws, Jurassic Park, Gladiator, Pirates of The Caribbean, Harry Potter, Inception, The Dark Knight and more.

John Williams has created some of the most iconic film scores of all time, many of which were for films directed by Steven Spielberg. During his time as a composer, he has countless awards including five Oscars.

