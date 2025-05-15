The Hoosiers announce free gig in Oakham after Peterborough On The Green Festival was cancelled

Indie pop band The Hoosiers will play at Rockabuy Records on May 24 – the day they were due to appear on Peterborough Embankment

Fans of indie-pop band The Hoosiers will be able to see their heroes perform near Peterborough after a city festival they were due to play at was cancelled.

The multi-platinum selling group were set to headline the On The Green Festival, which was planned to take place at Peterborough Embankment on May 24 and 25.

But this week, organisers pulled the plug on the festival, siting a number of issues including low ticket sales.

Irwin Sparks of The Hoosiers were due to perform in Peterborough later this month (Photo by Rosie Greenway/Getty Images)

Now The Hoosiers, determined to put on a show for their fans, have announced a replacement gig on May 24 – the day they were due to play at the Peterborough Festival.

The band have swiftly arranged an intimate performance at Rockabuy Records in nearby Oakham on the same date. This special in-store show will give fans a rare opportunity to see the band up close in a unique setting, with limited capacity available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Vocalist Irwin Sparkes of the band says: “With the disappointing news that On The Green Festival has been cancelled, Al (drummer Alan Sharland) and I thought it would be only right and a bit fun to do a pop-up gig at the nearest record shop for fans who were planning to come to our

festival show. It'll be intimate and a squeeze, however, we are delighted to say the amazing people at Rockabuy Records will be hosting our free gig on Sat 24th May, the same day as the cancelled festival and we’ll be on stage at 9pm. We hope you can join us, no one will stop the show!”

The performance at Rockabuy Records will feature a stripped-back set including hits from their chart-topping debut The Trick to Life, as well as songs from their latest album Confidence and their entire back catalogue.

Chris Poole of Rockabuy Records says: “We at Rockabuy Records are truly delighted to help bring this event back to life. When we heard about the cancellation of the festival, we knew how disappointing it would be for both fans and artists. So we jumped at the chance to keep the music going and create something special.”

The band will perform at 9pm on 24th May at Rocka-Buy Records. Entry to the show will be on a first-come, first-served basis, prioritising those who have cancelled tickets to ‘On The Green’ with them. With further details to be announced, keep an eye on the band’s social media to remain informed.

For information, visit https://www.thehoosiers.com or via social media at https://www.tiktok.com/@thehoosiersmusic or https://facebook.com/thehoosiers

The On The Green Festival had a number of other big name acts set to perform, including Liberty X, Phats and Small and Big Brovas.

In a statement earlier this week, organisers of the festival said refunds were there priority for ticket holders, adding: “Events rely on ticket sales and we wanted nothing but to grow this event and really get Peterborough on the map”