The best local bands, DJs and quizzes - in Peterborough this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

What’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

Here is what is coming up this week….

THURSDAY, MAY 30:The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has The Stephen Tanner Band plus support from 8.30pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – free entry, teams of six max and winning team gets £30 bar tab.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

See Radius 45 at The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe, this weekend.

FRIDAY, MAY 31

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has a Michael Buble tribute act performing big band classics, pop and swing tunes from 9pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Black Rose Society from 9.30pm

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Pfunkadactyls from 9pm. Exciting upbeat 9-piece covers band from Cambridgeshire playing the very best of Motown, Disco, Soul and Pop chart hits through the decades.Charters has Vinyl night with DJ Derek Gibson from 8pm, playing Indie, new wave, punk, glam rock and more.Brewery Tap, Westgate, has The original big sound of ska The Gangsters from 10pm. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Guards.SATURDAY, JUNE 1:

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Velocity, performing covers from all genres of music, from 9pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Zephyrs from 9pm. Peterborough party band, playing rock and pop covers right through the decades.The Ostrich Inn has 23 Reasons from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Penguinz Band.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The 707 from 9pm .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has guitarist Trevor Leeson. £4 members, £6 non-members/guests.

The Boulevard Club has Junk Puppets. Members free, guests £2.

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with resident DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has DJ Otis Roberts from 2pm – 10pm with a Summer chill in the beer garden..

Peterborough Conservative Club has Alley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has The Reckless from 9pm - 11.30pm.SUNDAY, JUNE 2:The Ostrich Inn has The Midnight Hoboes from 5pm.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Radius 45 from 2pm. Rock and Pop party band playing hits from the 1950s to current day.

Charters has Jazz Underground live DJ Jazz set by Malcolm James and Paul Andrews from 12pm – 3pm followed by Summer Sundays with Austin Gold from 3pm – 6pm.

Brewery Tap has Open Mic Night (First Sunday of every month) from 6pm – 11pm. Free entry and free drink to each performer.TUESDAY, JUNE 4:

The Ostrich Inn has Ostrich Egg Heads Pub Quiz from 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brewery Tap has Pub Quiz in the function room from 8pm. £1 entry, teams of six max and winning team gets cash jackpot and prize from the bar.

DON’T MISS:

THE PARADISE CELL at Here We Aren't, Godric Square, June 7

The Warehouse Party kicks off at 9pm with a 2 hour b2b ‘87-93 roots of rave vinyl set on the Technics 1210s from James and Pat.

DJs on the night include rave royalty - ALTERN 8 (Mark Archer, Rave vinyl set), Rayan Gee (Shades of Rhythm), Sincere (High Rollaz), James Warp, pHentasm and DRAX MC

Tickets on sale at Skiddle and on door subject to availability.