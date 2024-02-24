The best dance shows coming to Peterborough theatres in 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And getting things started are the one and only stars of the 2009 Britain’s Got talent… Diversity.

Coming up:

DIVERSITY: SupernovaNew Theatre, March 12 and 13 Britain’s most-successful dance group, Diversity, bring their brand-new UK and Ireland tour, as part of a 66-date tour takes place across 40 towns and cities.

Giovanni Pernice is bringing his new show to Peterborough

GRAZIANO DI PRIMA: Believe - My Life On StageThe Cresset, March 26Following his sixth consecutive year on the hit BBC show, Graziano Di Prima and his wife Giada Lini will take to the stage in a brand-new show.Before the sequins and sparkles of Strictly, Sicily's very own Billy Elliot grew up working in the vineyards with his father. He hoped and believed that one day, dancing would be his career.Believe - My Life On Stage, Graziano's first solo tour, tells his story in his distinct style.

This new show is a tribute to his Italian ancestors and an electrifying evening of Latin and Ballroom dancing. Including a special thank you to a family who never wavered in their belief that their son would one day be a professional dancer.

Experience Graziano's life story today.GIOVANNI – LET ME ENTERTAIN YOUNew Theatre, April 3The ultimate showman returns!The Strictly Come Dancing champion and BAFTA winner is the epitome of live entertainment.Giovanni will be joined by a world class cast of professional dancers and West End performers to bring you an unforgettable experience.A show of non-stop action – prepare to be entertained.Dancer, performer, showman…Giovanni is THE Entertainer!

JOHANNES RADEBE – HOUSE OF JOJONew Theatre, April 14Join Strictly TV dance sensation Johannes Radebe and a host of eclectic characters in this brand-new theatrical celebration jam-packed with roof-raising music, dazzling costumes and of course, world class dance.

Graziano Di Prima brings his new show to Peterborough in March

LDC DANCE: CURSEKey Theatre, May 25 and 26Once upon a time in a wicked land, a young dancer finds herself trapped in a CURSE brought on by evil villains.Why not join LDC Dance…if you dare, and explore all styles of urban dance from locking to popping, from house to hip hop. Also taking influence from jazz, lyrical and commercial dance too.This show has something for the whole family.

BRB2: CARLOS ACOSTA’S CLASSICAL SELECTIONNew Theatre, June 1Following its spectacular first performances in May 2023 at the New Theatre, which left audiences delighted and enthralled, Birmingham Royal Ballet’s BRB2 returns with more performances of Carlos Acosta’s Classical Selection from some of the very best young dancers from around the world.

From sensational, heart-stopping moments to comic masterpieces, this brilliant show includes instantly recognisable music and dance that will bring the house down.

It’s full of sparkling classical highlights that include Frederick Ashton’s exquisite Rhapsody (Rachmaninov), created for Mikhail Baryshnikov and Lesley Collier, Carlos’s own temperature-raising Carmen (after Bizet), Ben Van Cauwenbergh’s popular French chanson-inspired Je ne regrette rien (Edith Piaf) and Les Bourgeois (Jacques Brel), Carlos’s interpretation of Fokine’s The Dying Swan (Saint-Saëns), and spectacular pas de deux from Bournonville’s delightful La Sylphide, the explosive Diana and Actaeon, and the iconic Swan Lake (Tchaikovsky).

Rhythm of The Dance is coming to Peterborough

ECHOES BY MI FLAMENCOKey Theatre, June 26International flamenco company, Mi Flamenco, come to Peterborough for the first time with their dazzling multimedia touring production, Echoes.Everything we experience leaves an indelible imprint… A trace… An echo.Blending personal reflections of Spain with the power and poise of flamenco – Echoes beckons the audience to embark on a journey to the innermost curiosities and beauty of Andalusian culture.The audience are invited to immerse themselves in the sights and sounds of flamenco, as these skilled dancers and musicians provide a very particular vision through Mi Flamenco’s artistic lens.Original music by Uri Tal, comprising his virtuoso guitar and the haunting sound of Nick Squires’ cello, alongside the raw vocal power and emotion of singer Luis Vargas Monge, provide the evocative soundscape for this production.Add the dance passion and sophisticated strength from Ester Tal and Tomas Arroquero and you have all the necessary ingredients to experience the warm, and at times, poignant echoes of Southern Spain. From the azure blue of the Mediterranean to the darker notes of holy processions, Echoes encapsulates what is to be part of this Spanish art form and culture.

RHYTHM OF THE DANCE The Cresset, July 7Rhythm of the Dance returns with a new production as part of its 25th Anniversary global tour.

Take a journey through Ireland’s history from the ancient, rich in legend and myth, to the modern, urban Ireland that we see today, bursting with talent.

Featuring world class musicians who play live on stage, star vocalists singing live and world champion dancers, the show is a completely captivating two-hour experience of pulsating rhythms performed at lightning speed with slick choreography.

House of JoJo comes to Peterborough in 2024

TU DANSE PRESENTS ON BROADWAY

The Cresset, July 13 and 14

Peterborough’s Tu Danse Studios present their 2024 annual production.

On Broadway will not only showcase the wonderful talent of the students who attend dance and performing arts classes at Tu Danse but will also feature music from many of the best loved musical theatre shows.