The bands to look out for as Charters Sunday Sessions returns to the Peterborough music scene

With the relaxation of covid restrictions permitting hospitality indoors once more, East has vacated the gazebo and returned to its rightful place on the top deck of the barge.

And from Sunday, a succession of artists across all genres will provide a couple of hours’ entertainment on a Sunday afternoon between 3pm and 6pm at the heart of the beer garden, which, after a makeover, is bigger and better than ever and will soon have a new stage.

“The beer garden is such a great facility we have here and Sundays are going to be great,” said Tracey Williams of Oaka Group, which owns Charters and East.

“The Sunday Sessions have been a real go-to event through the summer and beyond for more than 15 years, it is a real destination that no other venue can offer.

“Now that East has returned inside and freed up the gazebo we start again on Sunday and go right through to October .”

And the line-up of acts already booked means there will be something for all tastes.

“We have got everything from pop covers to rock and dance music and more,” added Tracey.

“People tend to make a real day of it when they come down for the Sunday Sessions – it is a chance to meet with friends and family. When the sun is shining it is a great place to be, it’s like a mini-festival.

“ And with all the work we have done developing the beer garden in recent months it will be bigger and better than ever.”

First up is Bethany Jane (May 23), who will be bringing feel-good acoustic pop covers from 60s to present day between 3pm and 6pm. Sure to get you singing along and enjoying the good times.

Dave Smith (May 30):

Enjoy an afternoon of great tunes from the front man of Austin Gold.

Matt Howard (June 6): An afternoon of great music from a talented youngster.

Lexie Green (June 13): A singer/songwriter from the Fenlands who describes her influences as Americana, vintage blues, country and good old rock ‘n’ roll.

Pembroke Tenneson (June 20): An Anglo - American singer songwriter; expect a mix of self-penned hits and popular covers with a twist.

The Gangsters (June 27): The original big sound of Ska.

Retrolux (July 4): Influenced by the likes of Led Zeppelin, Cream, Free, Frank Zappa, The Beatles and The Who.

Children of the Revolution (July 11): One of the area’s finest bands ticks all the boxes – a great band with a fabulous repertoire.

The Dizzy Miss Lizzy’s (July 18): Peterborough’s No 1 band for Beatles covers and high-quality rock. This foursome are guaranteed to have you singing and dancing the night away.

The Nuggets (July 25): UK’s premier sixties tribute act. Playing hits from the likes of The Kinks, The Who, Small Faces, The Rolling Stones, The Doors and Otis Reading.

Lenny Stone Band (August 1): Expect loads of your favourite songs.

Blackout UK (August 8): Peterborough-based rock cover band plays great songs from across the decades, from Free and Deep Purple to Stereophonics and Foo Fighters.

High Rollers (August 22): With a huge repertoire spanning the decades and genres, High Rollers are the perfect good-time covers band, guaranteed to have you singing along.

Groove Cartell (August 29): Heavy, hard-hitting, soulful funk band. From danceable vibes with laid-back grooves to frenetic rock-outs.

Third Stone from The Sun (September 5): Local four-piece rock band, playing classic rock covers from artists such as Hendrix, Thin Lizzy and many more.

Outlaw Eagles (September 12): Outlaw Eagles are a tribute to Eagles, one of the world’s greatest and best-selling bands of all time.

Division (September 19): Versatile laid-back acoustic duo playing a variety of old and new songs with an individual and unique style.

Meg McPartlin (September 26): Singer songwriter influenced by Taylor Swift, Amy McDonald, Pink and other acoustic artists

Tribal misfits (October 3): Original covers band from Peterborough.

Elsewhere this weekend playing live:

Friday

Coyotes, Northminster: Clarkdale Contract; The Conservative Club in Broadway: Ed Cox at 8.30pm; House of Feasts, Eye Green: Zeb Rootz at 6pm; Yard of Ale, Oundle Road: Leon; Nag’s Head, Bourne: Velocity.

Saturday

Coyotes, Northminster: Revival (Abba tribute); The Burghley Club, Burghley Road: The Nuggets at 8pm; House of Feasts, Eye Green: Velocity at 6pm; Yard of Ale, Oundle Road: Mark Stevens; The Woolpack, Stanground: The Deps from 7pm - 10pm ( space available outside); Fletton Club, Fletton: Revolver from 8pm;

Sunday

The Woolpack, Stanground: Rob & Dave 2pm-5pm (space outside).

1. Sunday Sessions at Charters Bethany Jane Buy photo

2. Sunday Sessions at Charters Division cgHxD6tYLOgpjuRm8JOA Buy photo

3. Sunday Sessions at Charters Dizzy Miss Lizzy's Buy photo

4. Sunday Sessions at Charters Lenny Stone Band Buy photo