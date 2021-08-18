Take a look at Peterborough’s new £600,000 adventure park

In comes a brand new huge inflatable, drop slides, a massive Ninja Tag obstacle course, state of the art Virtual Reality zone and a new arena featuring stunt boxes, plus a special area for under seven-year-olds.

The complete refurbishment took three months to complete but the new park in Wedgwood Way, Bretton, is now up and running again and open for visitors.

The park, which used to be Bounce and owned by another operator, caters for families, parties and special events and is open 7 days a week.

Director Matthew Melling said: ”We are delighted to be back open. Our adventure park is unrecognisable from before, we have invested in a lot of new equipment and we have a series of challenging activities and fun ready for all ages. We have invested a huge amount of money into the first of its kind in Flip Out with one of the biggest VR games arenas in the UK and this includes alien space flights, supersonic motorbiking, jet pack flying and more.

“We firmly believe this is one of the UK’s best family entertainment centres and it’s right in the heart of Peterborough. ”

There is also a special discount of 20% for NHS workers, members of the armed forces, and the scouts on the production of ID.

Tickets can be booked at www.flipout.co.uk/view/flip-out-peterborough - for parties call 01733 889188.

