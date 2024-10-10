Take a journey into the paranormal at Peterborough's ancient Flag Fen site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Prepare for an unforgettable journey into the paranormal at Peterborough’s historic Flag Fen Archaeology Park.

Paranormal Nights is an immersive experience that will take you deep into the haunted heart of this ancient fen, on the evenings of October 19 and 26.

Dare to venture into the dark where ancient rituals, sacred waters, and fierce battles still echo in the night.

As you explore the mysterious grounds, you’ll tune into the world of spirits and the unknown, guided by professional ghost hunters who will teach you how to detect paranormal activity.

Dare you brave the unknown at Flag Fen?

From learning how to handle ghost-hunting equipment to using your own senses during a vigil, this is your chance to uncover the mysteries hidden beneath Flag Fen’s ancient layers.

The evening (8pm-midnight) includes:

•A spine-tingling introduction to the haunted history of Flag Fen, from its ritual deposits in sacred waters to tales of Boudicca’s defiant stand against the Romans.

•A chilling ghost-hunting adventure led by paranormal experts.

•Use of professional ghost-hunting equipment.

•A hands-on workshop to explore paranormal techniques using dowsing rods, pendulums, water, and mirrors

•Warm up around a burning campfire in one of the prehistoric roundhouses.

Book tickets (£30 and open to 18+ only) at flagfen.org.uk/events/paranormal

Read Paranormal Peterborough – reputedly haunted places in the city