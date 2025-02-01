Synthwave superstars LeBrock announce hometown gig in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Combining ‘80s style melodic rock riffs with shimmering synthwave melodies and a heartfelt vocal delivery, Peterborough’s LeBrock have established themselves as one of the most uniquely compelling artists within the world of retro revival music.

With over 41,000 followers on Spotify – combining to make nearly 82,000 monthly listeners, over 22,000,000 streams of their songs on Spotify, over 13,000 followers on facebook then LeBrock make a compelling argument to be called Peterborough’s biggest band ever.

And you can find out what all the fuss is about on April 12 when the duo – Michael Meadows and Shaun Phillips – play a homecoming gig at The Met Lounge – a venue that both have played many times over the past 25 years in various incarnations of bands.

“A lot of local bands start out on the local scene and hope to progress up to the major cities,” said Shaun. “However, we realised that we had done it that way many times before but for this sort of music there wasn’t really a local scene of it at the time so we had to go the other way round, concentrating on the online sharing of music first and then playing the major cities where the scene has some followers. Now its becoming more popular as it spreads out across the country.”

Their Met Lounge appearance is already selling well – with lots of interest from other areas.

‘”We want as many local people there as possible," said Shaun. “But they need to be quick and buy tickets otherwise they will miss out as for once, it could be a case of the tickets being sold to people from major cities coming to Peterborough for a gig!’

Advance tickets priced at £15 are on sale now from skiddle.com or seetickets.com.