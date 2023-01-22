Swing &  Bass DJ brings his collective to Peterborough

Mista Trick Collective

The band is founded by Bristol based DJ, Mista Trick, who is at the forefront of the swing & bass scene across the UK and Europe, and instrumental in developing the popular Swing & Bass record label and club nights in London.

After mixing live elements into his remixes, introducing impressive musicians, rappers, and vintage swing vocalists, Elle & The Pocket Belles, the Mista Trick Collective was born.

This musical fusion is in a league of its own, taking swing & bass to the next level. Mixing vintage, vaudeville vibes with distinctly down and dirty drum & bass, the resulting sound is like the lovechild of a wartime knees-up in an underground rave!

The ‘Do What You Do’ tour, follows the release of their debut album ‘You’ , where Mista Trick took on the challenge of creating his own original tracks with a collection of artists. The album has seen huge success.

Mista Trick said: “Showcasing fully original tracks from our debut album across some of the biggest festivals in the UK was a dream come true for me and the band.

"The response from audiences has been incredible, overwhelming even, and we can’t wait to bring that big festival energy to fans, old and new, at our first UK tour!”

