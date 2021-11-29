Street entertainers bring colour and excitement to Peterborough city centre

The street entertainment, from Unlocking Peterborough, was blown away by Storm Arwen on Saturday but there was plenty for shoppers to see and enjoy in Cathedral Square on Sunday.

The acrobats were joined by the Winter Wonderland Birds, music from the Dickensian Christmas Ding Dong, a virtuoso strolling musical performance decked in holly and ivy, street artists and Christmas stilt walkers Tinsel and Cracker helping bring some festive fun and cheer.

The free family festival of music, art and circus returns to Cathedral Square from 3pm on December 11 and 12.

