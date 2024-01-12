Soundle Music Festival to bring legends, fan-favourites and some up-and-comers

The Soundle Music Festival is to roar back even bigger and better – with 10 acts over two days in Peterborough this summer.

Blending legendary artists from the Rock world, fan favourite bands along with up-and-coming young guns, there’s something for everyone here in the carefully curated line-up at the Key Theatre on June 1 and 2.

Headlining Saturday night, The Emerald Dawn bring their enchanting Symphonic Prog stylings to Soundle 2024, the quartet having built up a formidable reputation as one of the best and most unique bands on the circuit.

Before them, there’s a whole cornucopia of delights that will equally thrill and amaze. Longtime collaborator with Steve Hackett, Amanda Lehmann has three decades of music under her belt, her work as a singer and guitarist gaining countless column inches of glowing praise. With an outstanding solo career, her highly individual blend of Prog, Rock, Blues and Folk has seen her carve her own niche in a busy field.

Brother of the aforementioned former Genesis guitarist, John Hackett is one of the most respected artists around, his half century in music seeing him appear on countless albums as his vocals, flute and keyboards add their own magic to recordings

Nothing but prolific, That Joe Payne has appeared on 16 albums in 12 years and still managed to become a compelling live act.

Consisting of veterans of the Scottish Prog scene, Long Earth made a seismic impact with their debut album ‘The Source’ in 2017 and things have continued in a dizzying upwards rocket ride since.

One of the leading bands of the 1980s Neo Prog new wave, Solstice will be theSunday headliners. From their early days playing alongside acts like Marillion, Pendragon, Pallas, Twelfth Night and Haze as regulars at the world-famous Marquee Club in Wardour Street, the band wowed audiences with something very much out of the ordinary.

Another legend coming to the Sunday line-up is bass player extraordinaire Nick Beggs who joins his

daughters Willow and Lula for The Beggs Sisters. Enchanting with their wistful and wonderful Folk

influenced material, the siblings have quickly gained an ever-growing fan base

The Blackheart Orchestra are without doubt one of the hardest working and best loved bands on the circuit. Embracing the rockier side of the genre, Ghost of the Machine are an exciting blend of Rush, Marillion and Dream Theater, offering big riffs as well as dynamic musicianship.

Enigmatic but never distant, Spriggan Mist open portals to multiple dimensions in time and space, their aim to bring new worlds of mystery and imagination to fire breathing life.

Soundle is presented by Vics Gigs in association with Progzilla Radio. Tickets on sale now at www.keytheatre-peterborough.com

