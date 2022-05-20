Natural play at Sacrewell

Sacrewell Farm at Thornhaugh on the A47 has an extended weekend of Jubilee fun for everyone, Burghley House near Stamford has a three-day Living Heritage Game and Country Fair while Rumble Live, the live action gaming experience at Grafham Water, hosts its first overnight family camping event.

Sacrewell, the popular heritage and visitor attraction just off the A47, will be celebration the momentous Jubilee, starting on June 2, and running until June 5, inviting visitors to share friendship, history and fun while exploring everything that Sacrewell has to offer from 9am – 4.30pm each day.

Highlights during the event will include an inflatable assault course, live music, children’s games, craft activities, a special Jubilee trail and a tractor display provided by Peterborough Farm Machinery Preservation Society from the 1950s to modern day, including a display of vintage tools and signs from the start of the Queens reign.

Burghley Game and Country Fair

In addition to these features, the wonderful Artisan Courtyard residents, featuring Stamford Heavenly Chocolates, Nene Valley Spirits, Hops & Hare, Whyte Wytch Artisan Cheese will be selling their unique gifts, food and drink throughout the event.

You will be able to enjoy rural skills with the resident Blacksmith and Nene Coppicing and watch artists Djibo Art and Street Arts Hire throughout the event.

Hopscotch, hoopla, and more themed games for children will be taking place, as well as craft activities in particular, Sacrewell will be inviting children to help create a Silhouette Window display in celebration of the occasion. 1642 Field Sports, onsite residents based behind the Mill Pond, will be offering archery and shooting, (additional fees and booking will apply).

Visitors will be able to pre-book a picnic hamper from Origin8, in the café at Sacrewell, and will be invited to take part in the Big Jubilee Lunch – an opportunity to share good food with family and friends in the themed outdoor picnic spaces.

The Rumble Live big family camp out

History and education go hand in hand at Sacrewell and there will be plenty of chances to learn more about the Jubilee with pop up displays in the 18th Century Water Mill and a Jubilee Trail full of fun facts to find while exploring the historic farmland of Sacrewell.

On the Saturday, travelling theatre company Quantum Theatre will present a fabulous outdoor theatre show in the Mill Stream area called​ The Reluctant Dragon.

This touching, sweet and funny tale of George the Reluctant Dragon is about bravery and friendship suitable for all ages. It includes access to Sacrewell from 3pm on the day, so that visitors can enjoy all of the one site attractions prior to the show, which starts at 5pm and runs for 1hr 45m. Every child’s ticket includes a free scoop of ice cream in the interval too. (Blankets and chairs are welcome as the performance is outdoors)

To book for the day time fun or the evening theatre show go to www.sacrewell.org.uk.

Sacrewell Mill

Burghley House will be hosting three days of first-class entertainment over the Jubilee Bank Holiday Weekend – including an equestrian extreme event involving a horse and a big skateboard.

The Living Heritage Game and Country Fair, from June 3-5, features some of the countryside’s top names and organisations.

From horse riding events to clay shooting, and from rural crafts to street food, visitors heading to the sweeping parkland surrounding the Tudor mansion are set for a right royal country treat as the nation marks the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

With the 16th Century house as a suitably stately backdrop, the annual Living Heritage Game and Country Fair returns promising even more country sports, rural activities and arena displays, alongside a large craft village and a food zone.

Sacrewell's play park

While there will be plenty of traditional country sports over the weekend, including have-a-go clay shooting, the main arena will be showcasing a more unusual pursuit… horseboarding, an extreme sport which combines horse riding and mountain boarding.

This little-known, up-and-coming equestrian challenge involves one horse and two riders, with one competitor on an off-road skateboard towed behind the horse, reaching speeds of over 30 mph around a series of obstacles.

More displays of speed and agility will come from a country fair favourite in the main arena, falconry, where crowds will be able to watch stunning birds of prey as they swoop and soar, with displays from some of the UK’s top falconers.

For more animal treats, The World of Dogs is a dedicated area for dog lovers featuring displays along with a gun-dog clinic, fun show, lurcher racing and plenty more besides, including ‘doggy shopping’ for pampered pooches.

In the craft village, there will also be demonstrations - including Glass Blowing and Chainsaw Carving - while the ‘Food Glorious Food’ area will host food producers and specialist street foods and drinks, plus a country kitchen featuring cookery demonstrations.

Tickets cost £16 adults, £15 over 65s, and £6 children (5-15).For full details, see www.burghley.co.uk

Rumble Live, Cambridgeshire’s award-winning family-friendly woodland attraction at Grafham Water will be hosting its first ever overnight camping event - Rumble’s Big Family Camp Out - on Thursday, June 2 – the start of the long Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The overnight camping pass costs £50 per head which will include: a spot to pitch your tent in the woods; three 60 minute Rumble Live woodland laser tag sessions (two evening sessions and one morning session, worth £45); evening campfire food including hot dogs and toasted marshmallows and bacon rolls for breakfast. Vegetarian food options will also be provided.

There will also be music around the campfire in the evening and special soundtrack at the Rumble Live sessions to add to the atmosphere.

To mark the Jubilee, Rumble Live will be running a ‘Platinum tournament’ at the event, which will involve a leaderboard across the three sessions. The highest scorer will win a VIP session for 10 players, as well as a Rumble Live Platinum medal.

For those who want to camp but not participate in the Rumble Live sessions, the entry fee will be £20 which will include food. Campers can arrive from 4pm on June 2 and the event will end at 10.30am the following day, after the morning session.

Rumble’s Big Family Camp Out will host up to 100 players and is open to adults and children of all ages, although children must be aged eight and above to participate in the Rumble Live sessions.

Campers must bring their own camping equipment, however toilet block facilities (with an accessible toilet) and drinking water are available at the site.

“We’re incredibly excited to be hosting our first camping event,” says Jacquie Rumble who co-owns Rumble Live with husband Billy.

"For some time we’ve considered the setting to be perfect for camping and, with the long bank holiday weekend in June, we thought we’d do something a little different which we’re sure will attract new players as well as delighting our regulars.

"It will be a fun occasion for all the family, not just the ones who join in the Rumble Live sessions.”

Bookings for Rumble’s Big Family Cam p Out can be made by emailing [email protected]

Rumble Live is an award-winning attraction — having just won Best Adrenaline Activity in Cambridgeshire at EastLife’s 2022 awards whichis decided by public vote —popular with families, couples and groups of friends in and around the midlands as well as those who are holidaying in the area.