So Solid Crew's Lisa Maffia coming to Brewery Tap - and this week's gigs

Lisa Maffia is at The Brewery Tap on October 20

LISA MAFFIA at The Brewery Tap, October 20

The British singer-songwriter, musician, rapper, actress, fashion designer, model and presenter, who originally came to the public’s attention as the main female member of So Solid Crew, headlines a special ticketed event supported by DJ T3lsy & TK (Everything Urban).

Whilst in So Solid Crew, the singer notched up five top 20 hits, including a platinum-selling single “21 Seconds” and a platinum selling album They Don’t Know. As a solo artist, she has released two top 10 singles and an award-winning album including the platinum selling single All Over. Being in the industry for well over two decades Lisa will bring you nothing but good energy, and will get the crowd going!

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stevie Jones and the Wildfires are at Mama Liz's, Stamford. Photo: Neil Matthews

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets – early bird £5, general admission £7, VIP £15 from www.eventbrite.co.uk/

THURSDAY 12th:The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has The Demo Cats from 8.30pm

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm, teams of six max, free entry and winning team gets £30 bar voucher.

FRIDAY 13th:

Charters has 80s Boat Party with DJs Lez and Luke from 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Junk Puppets from 9pm. Top Peterborough party band, playing a mix of Pop, Rock and 80s Cheese!

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has Highway Star UK.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford has An album launch with Stevie Jones and the Wildfires (pictured), announcing the release this month of ‘Clarity in Dusk' - their third studio. With special guests Yodaclub and Nick Corney and the Buzzrats. Tickets £7 in advance, £10 on the door.

The Ostrich Inn has White Noise from 9.30pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has DJ Nick T presents Old School Envy from 9pm – late.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Expletives.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has karaoke.SATURDAY 14th:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Saturday Get Ready from 9pm. A 5-piece female fronted party band playing Pop, Rock, Soul and Disco..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ploughman, Werrington, has The Glorious One Eyed Cats from 9pm.

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has The Money Shot.

Bijou has Alice O’Brien.

The Ostrich Inn has 23 Reasons from 9pm.

Yard of Ale has Citizen Smith/Deadwood .

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Sound Injectors from 9pm .

Brewery Tap has DJ Rick Allen presents Saturday Night Groove from 9pm till 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has Velocity from 10pm – performing hits to suit every taste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Idle Hands, from 9pm.SUNDAY 15th :

The Ostrich Inn has Soulful Strut DJ Session from 2pm to 7pm.

Charters has Christian Smith from 3pm – Americana Rock singer/songwriter. TUESDAY 17th: