Smash-hit musicals on their way to Peterborough

​From rock n roll icon to WI fundraisers – not to mention a bunch of escaped zoo animals and a re-imagined Disney cartoon villain – there is something for all tastes.

BUDDY – THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY

September 26-30

The cast of Calendar Girls The Musical

This sensational multi award-winning West End and Broadway show first opened in 1989 and has been thrilling audiences around the world ever since.

Experience the drama, passion and excitement as a multi-talented cast of actor-musicians tell Buddy Holly’s story, from his Texas rockabilly beginnings to international stardom and his legendary final performance at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, before his tragic death at the age of just 22.

Featuring two terrific hours of the greatest songs ever written, including That’ll Be The Day, Oh Boy, Rave On, La Bamba, Chantilly Lace, Johnny B. Goode, Raining In My Heart, Everyday, Shout and many many more.

CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL

Get ready to Move It, Move It with Madagascar

October 24-28

Bill Kenwright presents Gary Barlow and Tim Firth’s award-winning show.

Following the death of a much-loved husband, a group of ordinary women in a small Yorkshire Women’s Institute are prompted to do an extraordinary thing and set about creating a nude calendar to raise money for charity.

Calendar Girls the Musical brings together a stunning cast of music, stage, and television stars, including five Mrs Johnstones from Bill Kenwright’s production of Willy Russell’s smash hit Blood Brothers.

Stranger Sings is coming to New Theatre

Tanya Franks (Eastenders), Maureen Nolan (The Nolans), Lyn Paul (The New Seekers), Amy Robbins (Coronation Street), Paula Tappenden (Theatre Star), Marti Webb (Tell Me on a Sunday) and Honeysuckle Weeks (Foyles War) as the ladies, turn preconceptions upside down, but are they prepared for the emotional and personal ramifications they will face as they each come in to bloom!

This brand-new production of the award-winning musical features a re-imagined book and new music.

With unforgettable songs, each performance continues to add to the millions already raised for Blood Cancer UK and proves that there is no such thing as an ordinary woman.

MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL

Karim Zeroual is to star in Madagascar The Musical as the hilarious King Julien.

November 8-11

Starring CBBC and Strictly Come Dancing star, Karim Zeroual as King Julien get ready to join Alex, Marty, Melman, Gloria and those hilarious plotting penguins as they bound onto stage in the musical adventure of a lifetime.

Join all of your favourite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Alex the lion is the king of the urban jungle, the main attraction at New York’s Central Park Zoo. He and his best friends – Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo – have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided for them.

Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape – with the help of some prodigious penguins – to explore the world.

Filled with outlandish characters, adventure galore and an upbeat score, you’ll have no choice but to “Move It, Move It!”

Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story

Karim said of playing King Julien: “I’m really excited, I love the film dearly, it’s one of my favourites. King Julien is such an iconic character

"I’m looking forward to getting down and ‘winding my body!’ to Move it Move it! Theatre is actually my one true love. I trained at theatre school and started my career in the West End.

"I’ve been doing a lot of TV recently so coming back to theatre feels like coming home. There’s nothing like a live audience in front of you. I really can’t wait”.

Stuart Glover Creative Producer of Madagascar for Selladoor added: “We are delighted that Karim and this sensational cast will be joining us for the tour of Madagascar. We know our audiences are going to go wild for this perfect treat for the whole family.”

LIZZIE THE MUSICAL

December 6-16

A true-crime Punk rock musical, Lizzie The Musical explores the life of Lizzie Borden, who was accused of murdering her father and stepmother with an axe in the late summer of 1892 in Fall River, Massachusetts.

The musical delves into her complex psyche and speculates on the motivations she may have had: loss of inheritance, history of sexual abuse, oppression, and madness.

Lizzie, along with her older sister Emma, maid Bridget, and neighbour Alice, bring to life the infamous story supported on stage by an all-female band.

Lizzie The Musical premiered in New York in 2009 at The Living Theatre, and received its London premiere in 2017 at the Greenwich Theatre with the Danish production.

This new production will be the first UK built version of the show and the first UK tour.

The perfect show for any fan of true crime, horror and of course Musicals.

Recommended age13+ with parental guidance.

UNFORTUNATE – THE UNTOLD STORY OF URSULA THE SEA WITCH

April 16-20

When Disney released The Little Mermaid in 1989, they had no idea they were giving birth to an icon.

Ursula the Sea Witch quickly took her place as the queen of Disney villains: a pop culture legend and a feminist badass.

She’s loud. She’s clever. She’s a ruthless businesswoman, and oh boy, is she sexy.

Sexy, and unapologetically plus-sized. She’s not defined by slipper-sized feet, or enchanted blonde hair, or snow-white skin. Ursula is plump, purple and proud. A queer icon with a message for us poor unfortunate souls: love the skin you’re in, value your voice over your body, and don’t be afraid to be a little bit nasty.

Cruella told her side, and Maleficent’s had her moment... Now the legendary sea witch is ready to spill in this tell-all tale of sex, sorcery and suckers - a laugh-a-minute dive through Ursula’s backstory filled with a filthy pop soundtrack, much loved characters as you’ve never seen them before and enough (eco-friendly) glitter to keep you sparkling all the way home.

Gather up your merfriends; it’s going to be one hell of a beach party.

The smash-hit show was written by Robyn Grant and Daniel Foxx, with music by award-winning

composer and musicals-writer Tim Gilvin.

STRANGER SINGS

May 25th

Tune in, children of the 80s, for this award-winning, smash hit new parody musical.

Straight from off-Broadway, to a UK premiere three-month sell-out run in London, it is on UK nationwide tour.

This award-winning sci-fi spoof is a wild, irreverent twist on the hit Netflix series – in all its hair-raising, blockbuster glory.

Take a trip with your favourite gang on a night of indulgent pop culture references, heavy synth, poor parenting, dancing demogorgons and maybe – just maybe – you might find justice for Barb along the way.

Let the incredible original writing of Jonathan Hogue subvert the genre with this fearless parody, where there are too many mullets, a generous helping of fairy lights, and the 80s finally embraces feminism.

So, hop(per) on your bike and grab your transmitter radio (don’t forget your inhaler); because saving your friends is the answer to this never ending story.