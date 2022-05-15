Since signing up to the project in March, the Men United in Song 2022 project choir have been rehearsing weekly at John Mansfield Campus in Peterborough, working with director William Prideaux and the Peterborough Sings! team to prepare for event.

For the most of the men, this was their very first experience of singing in public and they gave the performance of their lives for the hundreds of family, friends and supporters who came along to share the evening with them, singing The Rose, Portrait of my Love, Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves, Shenandoah, Bring Him Home, and Crossing the Bar.