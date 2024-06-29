Shakespeare in an art deco setting - and maybe take a dip

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough Mask Theatre returns to The Lido next month with one of Shakespeare’s best loved comedies, as part of a long-running tradition of outdoor performances

The company are turning their attention to Twelfth Night and bringing a touch of the dramatic to the Art Deco swimming pool, from July 9 to 13..

It is the end of the 1960s and the summer of love has just reached the land of Illyria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shipwrecked following a storm at sea, Viola believes she has lost her brother and is all alone in a strange land. To support herself, she disguises herself as a boy and takes service in the house of Duke Orsino, becoming the favoured messenger between the Duke and the object of his unrequited affections, the Countess Olivia.

Last summer's outdoor production of Faustus

But, as we soon learn, nobody and nothing in Illyria is quite as it seems… Throw in some mistaken identities, hapless servants, witty plotting, a little singing, dancing and general foolery and you’re guaranteed an evening to remember.

But that’s not all! Friday night audience members with a valid ticket can follow the entertainment with a moonlit dip in the pool to coincide with the twelfth night of July.

Director Tim Bold thinks the opportunity is too good to miss: "Whether you’re a Lido regular or have never visited, swimming beneath the stars is surely a special way to top off a brilliant night. I know some of the cast and crew will definitely be taking a dip