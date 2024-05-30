Shakespeare favourite opens new outdoor season at Tolethorpe Hall

A Midsummer Night's Dream at Tolethorpe Hall, June and July

Stamford Shakespeare Company’s summer season of outdoor theatre at Tolethorpe Hall, gets under way on Tuesday (June 4) with A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

The woodland backdrop of the Tolethorpe stage provides the perfect setting for Shakespeare’s most spellbinding of plays.

As twilight descends, the theatre transforms into a late Edwardian realm of magic and mischief, where love’s spell weaves through tangled relationships.

Enter an enchanted forest and witness the twisted romances of four young lovers and the hilarious escapades of a merry band of hopeless actors.

Suddenly, amidst the moonlit chaos, fairies appear. The mischievous antics of the fairy king and queen, Oberon and Titania, and their impish servant, Puck will delight audiences of all ages.

As love potions go awry, the characters find themselves entangled in a maze of mistaken identities and fantastical transformations.

The SSC season continues through June, July and August with The Recruiting Officer and Sense and Sensibility.