See soul legends The Real Thing at The Cresset

The Real Thing are at The Cresset on Sunday. Photo Credit Martin Bone

The Real Thing with featuring original vocalists the legendary Chris Amoo and Dave Smith and live five-piece band are on tour promoting their first new album of original material in 44 years.

The new album ‘A Brand New Day’ is currently sitting at number three in the Amazon best sellers chart.

They also have their new soulful single ‘Hang On Never Let Go’ which has been heavily featured on radio and TV. The new hit will be special for all the lovers of The Real Thing who grew up listening to their classic hits. On the reverse of this single is a live version of their classic composition ‘Children Of The Ghetto’ which has been covered by the likes of Courtney Pine, Paul Hardcastle, Mary J Bligh and Philip Bailey. This is the first time that a recording of this track has been made featuring lead vocals by Chris Amoo.

Fans will also enjoy hearing many of the classic songs that helped The Real Thing enjoy huge success in the 70s and 80s when the band enjoyed three Top 10 singles.

Their biggest hits included the number one smash hit ‘You To Me Are Everything’ along with ‘Can’t Get By Without You’ and ‘Can You Feel The Force’ all off which still enjoy huge popularity.