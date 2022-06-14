Review: We Will Rock You at Peterborough New Theatre - it's a crazy little thing...

WE WILL ROCK YOU

It is, of course, the “Queen musical” and with it came hit after unforgettable greatest hit - all the anthems (Gaga, Rock You, Champions...) and lots of enthusiastic clapping in time and arm waving from the audience.

But this is anything but a wannabe tribute show – more than 20 instantly recognisable songs performed by an incredibly talented all-singing, all-dancing cast, who also delivered a more than expected dose of humour – courtesy of the pen of writer Ben Elton.

It is the futuristic tale of a global corporation controlling the minds of the people. No music. No instruments.

Then there are the rebels – The Bohemians – who dream of bringing back rock ‘n roll – if only they new what it was!.

Step forward Galileo (Ian McIntosh) and Scaramouche( Elena Skye), two incredible voices and quite a connection on stage too.

Will they defeat Killer Queen (Jenny O’Leary), well yes, but not before she has delivered some powerhouse vocals herself.

It is brilliantly staged – the lighting, the sound, the costumes, the choreography all amazing. And the live band – well just off the scale.