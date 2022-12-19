Review: Peter Pan at The Cresset will have you Hooked!

If it’s variety you are looking for as part of your festive fun this year, then head for The Cresset.

Peter Pan, which runs until December 31, has a real Christmassy, variety show feel to it and while its loosely the tale of the boy who never grew up, it’s also just two hours of great entertainment for young and old.

A high-flying hero, pirates, a fairy, a ticking crocodile, mermaids, loads of catchy, poppy songs, a large collection of talented youngsters in the ensemble dancing their hearts out – and some classic panto sketches. What’s not to like?

And the proof in the pudding was audience reaction. Young and old loved it.

Former Coronation Street star Kevin Kennedy opened the piece and the panto veteran soon had the audience booing his every entrance as a more miserable than menacing Captain Hook. Great stuff .

Getting them very much on his side was Joe Chambers, for me an excellent hapless Pirate Smee, who provided most of the show’s funnier moments. Edward Simpson – The Dame, Mrs Smee – was in on the fun too. A rendition of “Sexy and I Know It” in an enormous wig was hilarious.

James Fletcher as an energetic Peter Pan sang and danced his way through the show in great style but the audience couldn’t get enough of him flying across the stage and doing somersaults in mid air (mostly while singing).

A festive finale ensured everyone’s Christmas started at The Cresset.

Tickets at www.cresset.co.uk

