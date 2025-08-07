Revellers bringing Pratchett favourite to Peterborough stage

Peterborough Revellers bring Guards Guards! to the Key theatre Studio

One of Terry Pratchett’s best-loved stories hits the stage once more as Peterborough Revellers bring ‘Guards! Guards!’ to a city stage.

This amazing adaptation by Stephen Briggs promises that, in this play, at the Key Theatre Studio from August 13-17, ‘Here There Be Dragons’.

This incredible production is filled with fantastical creatures, secret societies, bizarre humans, and one very intelligent ape, as the audience finds themselves travelling on the Discworld® - a world very similar to ours, except for being flat and carried through the universe on the backs of four elephants; who, as it happens, are also riding on the top of a giant turtle.

Other than that, pretty similar.

The show introduces us to the Night’s Watch – the drunken and world-weary Captain Vimes (Eron Rendell), the cowardly Sergeant Colon (Miguel Ribeiro), the opportunistic Corporal Nobbs (Shaun Kane), and the newest recruit Lance-Constable Carrot (Amber Moore) – who uncover a dastardly plot: a nearby secret society is discovered to be summoning a dragon with the evil intent of taking over the city.

This story is Pratchett’s own homage to the men whose job it is in most fantasy epics to rush into the room, attack the hero, and be defeated.

‘Guards! Guards!’ uses incredible satire and plot twists galore in order to show a distorted reflection of our world as we know it.

“We are all very excited to bring this story to everyone,” says Director, Sean Flynn.

“After having been a part of two previous Terry Pratchett ventures at the Key Theatre, I understand how important it is to the fans of his work to deliver a world that remains faithful to his incredible humour and fantastic storytelling, while also making sure that any newcomers to the series will be just as enthralled as people who have been following the Disc’s stories since the beginning.

"We have worked very hard to bring the wonderful mixture of action and laughs to life, and it is my firm belief that we will deliver fun for all!”

This production relies on minimal sets; however, with its talented ensemble, wondrous sounds and innovative costume, characters, and choreography, it truly delivers a Discworld® with a passionate fire in its heart.

Tickets are available through the Key Theatre Box Office and online at www.keytheatre-peterborough.com or contact The Peterborough Revellers via their social media channels.