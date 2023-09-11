Residents at care home lend their ears to live music performance
Local band, The Stamford U3A Ukulele Club performed a selection of classic hits including John Denver’s ‘Country Roads’ and Rod Stewart’s ‘We Are Sailing’
Residents joined in with the singing, and clapped along as the band performed their finale song When the Saints Go Marching In.
The hospitality team at the home also provided a spread of sweet and savoury treats for guests to enjoy during the show.
General Manager, Zoe Postgate said, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful day singing along with the wonderful performers.
"We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at the Chater Lodge Care Home as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!”
One resident said “I haven’t heard some of these songs in many years. The classics never go out of style!”