Relive the Black Ball final with Dennis and Steve in Peterborough

The Black Ball final in 1985 remains etched in the memories of snooker enthusiasts, drawing 18.5 million viewers well past midnight as Dennis clinched victory over Steve with a nail-biting score of 18-17 by potting the final black ball of the frame.

At The Cresset on March 19, the pair will take the audience on a journey back to The Crucible, recounting their thoughts and feelings throughout the historic match. The evening will culminate in a recreation of the closing moments of the final frame, allowing fans to witness the iconic shots that made history.

Guiding the audience through this unforgettable experience will be the one and only John Virgo, serving as both host and referee. Virgo will showcase his mastery with a trick shot masterclass, inviting enthusiastic audience members to join in the fun.

Join John Virgo, Dennis Taylor and Steve Davis

There is also an interactive Q&A session, providing fans the opportunity to pose burning questions to these snooker legends, and a silent auction featuring unique snooker memorabilia and exclusive collectables.

Plus VIP options, offering a chance to meet and greet the snooker legends in person, receive a souvenir, and enjoy the privilege of the best seats in the house.