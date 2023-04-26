​Reggae collective coming to Charters and best of the rest this week

Eclectic Ballroom and Charters present Reggae Roast at Charters on May 26

Reggae Roast Featuring Natty Campbell MC

Charters, May 26

Since they emerged on the Reggae scene, the award winning London-based soundsystem collective Reggae Roast have forged a reputation as the leading light in the resurgence of the UK Reggae / Dancehall scene bringing reggae music to a new younger audience.

Support comes from Jim Bob (Signal, Eclectic Ballroom); Moskit (Signal); Pat Unwin (Dig Deep, Beats on the Boat); Mark Goodliff (Shock, Attic).

The latest event from Eclectic Ballroom and Charters runs 10pm-3am and tickets from Eventbrite.

​THURSDAY:The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Palmy Ukulele Band rehearsal from 8pm;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Upon This Rock from 7.30pm – Peterborough’s youngest stars playing Rock and Pop covers;

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Peterborough Big Band will again be playing a wide variety of big band music starting at 8,15pm Entrance is £7.50.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – free entry, teams of six max, winning team gets £20 bar voucher.FRIDAY 28th:

Charters has Vinyl Night with DJ Derek Gibson playing indie, new wave, punk, glam rock and alt rock 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s! From 8pm, free entry;

The Ostrich Inn has Lizzy On The Loose from 9.30pm;

Brewery Tap has The Gangsters – The Original Big sound of SKA. 10pm start, free entry;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Expletives;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The E-Fits from 9pm playing classic Punk, Ska and New Wave covers;

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has guitar vocalist Lee Wilkinson;SATURDAY 29th:

The Ostrich Inn has Bent Back Tulips from 9.30pm;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Hard 2 Please from 9pm playing Pop, Rock, Motown and Disco covers;

Yard of Ale has Smoke n Mirrors;

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has P Town Funk;

Brewery Tap has Mr Nash presents “The Get Down” playing funk, soul, RnB, hip hop and drum n bass. from 9.30pm -3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after;

The Peacock has the One Eyed Cats, from 9pm;

Charters has XX XII (2012) live band from 10pm – Rock covers band playing Muse, Biffy Clyro, Queen, Rush, Smashing Pumpkins and more. Free entry;

Peterborough Conservative Club has Mike Shelby. Members free, guests £3;

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has High Point Players from 9pm – 11.30pm;

Peterborough Lions Rugby Club has day one of the Cloud 9 Spring Bank Holiday Weekender with Drum & Bass from 1pm – 11pm;SUNDAY 30th:

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has All The Small Things from 2pm bringing back the glory days of Pop and Punk;

Peterborough Lions Rugby Club has day 2 of the Cloud 9 Spring Bank Holiday Weekender with House/Oldskool from 1pm – 10pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Johnny Quinn from 4.45pm;

The Yard of Ale has The Zephyrs;

Charters has Jimmy Doherty from 3-6pm playing well known popular hits from across the decades;TUESDAY 2nd:

