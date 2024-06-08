Re-live the era of dance anthems, club classics, drum ‘n’ bass, trance and hip hop

By Brad Barnes
Published 7th Jun 2024, 08:31 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2024, 08:46 BST
Head off on a spectacular trip back to the unforgettable era of dance anthems, house, chart, club classics, drum n bass, trance and hip hop in Peterborough…. the feel good tunes from over two decades.

Ultra 90's Vs 2000's is taking over the Cresset on August 30, allowing music lovers the chance to imagine they’re at their favourite club, with their favourite DJ mixing all the best dance anthems.

You’ve hit the dancefloor, you’re throwing some shapes, reliving the good old days, not a care in the world… Add live instruments with exceptional performers, some stunning vocals and authentic spine tingling sounds…you know the ones…those that just transport you right back in an instant!

Now heighten your senses some more with insane visuals, an impressive light show, lasers, unique costumes, dance routines, a huge sound system and a whole load of energy…..

Ultra 90's Vs 2000's

Lead vocalist Kelly has worked hard to pull off the powerful vocals from this era.

Vocalist, MD and keyboard player Chris has used all his knowledge and experience to recreate the vibe of the 90s/00s club scene mixed with a live concert experience, adding exciting transitions, mash ups and creative flair.

Banger after banger from acts such as Snap!, David Guetta, 2 Unlimited, Calvin Harris, Faithless, Pendulum, Livin’ Joy and Fatboy Slim to name a few.

DJ Cory will be bringing bags of energy and craziness to the stage.

