The latest cancellation comes days after the singer was hospitalised in Lithuania

UK artist Rag’n’Bone Man has cancelled a second European tour date this week.

The singer is still dealing with a ‘medical issue,’ having cancelled a previous date in Lithuania earlier this week.

The ‘Humans’ artist was scheduled to perform at a Polish music festival this weekend.

Fans of UK singer Rag’n’Bone Man are continuing to have their concerns over the singer’s health, as the musician has cancelled yet another European tour date.

Having cancelled a previous performance in Lithuania earlier this week, and being hospitalised shortly after the announcement, the singer’s team have issued a new statement that he will no longer be performing at the BitterSweet Music Festival in Poland this weekend.

Rag'n'Bone Man has cancelled a second European tour date this week, as he continues to deal with a medical issue.

Taking to Instagram, the account wrote: “Rag’n’Bone Man is still unable to perform live shows due to health concerns. Whilst under medical supervision, he will unfortunately need to cancel his appearance at @bittersweetmusicfestival tomorrow.”

The message, however, did reveal who will be replacing him at the festival, stating that: "@rudimentaluk have kindly stepped in to replace Rag’n’Bone Man’s performance with a DJ set which we are very grateful for.

"We thank you for your understanding and hope he can return to Poland soon. Team Rag’n’Bone Man."

A further statement from his team indicated that he was still receiving medical attention, adding: “We know many of you were looking forward to the show and may have travelled or made special plans, we truly appreciate your understanding at this time.

"Rory will be so upset to have to cancel this show and will be working hard to schedule a show in Lithuania soon."

Fans took to the latest Instagram post to share their support for the singer, with many suggesting he takes his time, gets better and comes back when he is healthy.

One comment regarding the latest cancellation read: “Please take time for yourself to get better. Your health and family are the most important, we aren’t going anywhere,” while another referenced one of his hit singles, writing “Get well soon and good recovery to you. You’re only human after all.”

