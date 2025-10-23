Radio legend David Rodigan at Peterborough nightclub

David Rodigan is at Velvet Panache this weekend

Velvet Panache in Peterborough city centre is the venue for a date with BBC Radio legend David Rodigan MBE on Saturday.

City based Eclectic Ballroom are bringing the man who for over 40 years has been the top dog in the, bass heavy-atmosphere of Britain’s reggae dance-halls to the Broadway nightclub.

Tickets are on sale at ticketsource – and door open at 8pm for a night that promises heavy basslines, timeless anthems, and a crowd full of energy.

New Peterborough band Dead Leaves have released a debut single, “Anima” through Socks on Records this month on Bandcamp only.

The band, sharing a love for soaring melodies with fuzz gazer interludes comprises a few recognisable faces from the local Peterborough scene: Mat (Dogs! Teeth!), Simon (Das Kapitans), Andy (Soviet Films). Underpinning it all is Fenners, a drummer from a successful London band called Adrenaline Animals, who supported The Hoosiers on their 2017 tour.

THURSDAY 23rd:

The Met Lounge, Bridge Street, has perhaps its most ‘international’ show ever – when from deepest South America Hippies and Cowboys will meet artistes from deepest South Africa – Josie Fields – and deepest South Cambridgeshire’s Stateline Sinners. Doors open 7.30pm, the show is open to 14+ but all under 16s to be accompanied by 18+.

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Palmy Ukulele Band rehearsal from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – free entry, teams of six max and winning team gets £30 bar tab.

Red Room, Broadway, has Takeover Thursday from 10pm with music you want to hear – RNB, House, Dance, Pop, Party, DNB.

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has karaoke from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers.

FRIDAY 24th:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has live DJ from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Rob DJ from Top Notch Entertainers.

The Shed Taproom & Deli, Fletton Quays, has David James Smith from 7pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has DJ Derek Gibson presents Vinyl Night from 8pm – playing indie, new wave, punk, glam rock and more

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has The Atomics playing New Wave/Power Pop from 8:30pm, plus street food 5-8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Frankly My Dear from 9.30pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Scooted n Booted followed by DJ from 10pm – 2am – Ska and reggae covers from renowned band. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Mighty & High.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has True 90’s from 9pm, Peterborough’s premier 5-piece 90s tribute band. SATURDAY 25th:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has DJ Slim from Top Notch Entertainers, 9pm-2am.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Cosmic Rodney from 9pm. Popular Peterborough party band playing quality Pop, Rock and chart hits.

The Shed Taproom & Deli, Fletton Quays, has Party Beats from 7pm.

The Shed Smokehouse, Cowgate, has Hoboes Goes Country from 2pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Blackout UK from 9.30pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Da Bluz Brothers – a Blues Brothers tribute show from 8pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Meg McPartlin.

Brewery Tap has Resident DJ MrNash presents The Get Down from 9.30pm – 4am with funk, soul, RnB, DnB and hip hop. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after 11pm, £10 after midnight.

Charters has Live Music by Midnight Hoboes from 10pm – expect a lot of dancing and singing along to your favourite songs.

The Broadway Club, Broadway, has John Day.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has Velocity from 9pm. Popular Peterborough band bringing Stadium Classic Rock and Pop experience. Members free, non-members £2.

March United Services Club has The Groove, a live 8-piece band playing disco, Soul and Funk. Doors open 7:30pm. Tickets £8 members), £10 non-members.

SUNDAY 26th:

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Caustic Lights from 2pm. Early Halloween Special with top Peterborough party band, playing Pop, Rock, Rock ‘n’ Roll’ and Dance chart hit classics.

The Shed Taproom & Deli, Fletton Quays, has Midnight Hoboes from 3.30pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Salmon Dave from 5.30pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has karaoke from 4pm-7pm.

Charters has Jimmy Doherty from 3pm with a great selection of well known popular hits from across the decades. Followed by Monthly Music quiz from 6.30pm – teams of six max, free entry and winning team gets £30 bar tab.

TUESDAY 28th:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has LGBT+ Night from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers.