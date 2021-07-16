Quireboy Spike at The Met Lounge - and where to see the best of the rest

Spike from The Quireboys

Ticket and table reservations to see Spike from The Quireboys - A Night on the Toon - are on sale from skiddle.com/e/35838182

Elsewhere this weekend....

Friday: Yard of Ale in Oundle Road has CJ Hatt; Brewery Tap in Westgate has Disco Inferno from 9pm - 1am, a night of 60s and 70s Funk & Disco; The Crown on Lincoln Road has Velocity; Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping has Halo;

Saturday: The Willow cafe and bar at Central Park has The Gangsters from 7pm; Brewery Tap in Westgate has Saturday Night Groove from 10pm-2am - top tunes from the 70s to now; The Burghley Club in Burghley Road has Junk Puppets from 8pm; Yard of Ale in Oundle Road has Dead Horse; Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping has Carpark Rendezvous; The Woolpack at Stanground has Cosmic Rodney, 7pm to 10pm; Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Porky Pig from 7pm.

Sunday: The Ploughman, Werrington, has Candy Twist from 3pm; The Woolpack at Stanground has Mark Goodliffe and Otis Roberts, 2pm to 5pm; Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, welcomes Summer Breeze from 3pm to 6pm; The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has a DJ set from Soulful Strut 3pm to 6pm;