Quireboy Spike at The Met Lounge - and where to see the best of the rest
The charismatic lead singer from one of the UK’s most loved and longest running classic rock bands comes to The Met Lounge in Peterborough as part of his ‘socially distanced and all seated solo tour’ on Saturday.
Ticket and table reservations to see Spike from The Quireboys - A Night on the Toon - are on sale from skiddle.com/e/35838182
Elsewhere this weekend....
Friday: Yard of Ale in Oundle Road has CJ Hatt; Brewery Tap in Westgate has Disco Inferno from 9pm - 1am, a night of 60s and 70s Funk & Disco; The Crown on Lincoln Road has Velocity; Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping has Halo;
Saturday: The Willow cafe and bar at Central Park has The Gangsters from 7pm; Brewery Tap in Westgate has Saturday Night Groove from 10pm-2am - top tunes from the 70s to now; The Burghley Club in Burghley Road has Junk Puppets from 8pm; Yard of Ale in Oundle Road has Dead Horse; Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping has Carpark Rendezvous; The Woolpack at Stanground has Cosmic Rodney, 7pm to 10pm; Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Porky Pig from 7pm.
Sunday: The Ploughman, Werrington, has Candy Twist from 3pm; The Woolpack at Stanground has Mark Goodliffe and Otis Roberts, 2pm to 5pm; Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, welcomes Summer Breeze from 3pm to 6pm; The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has a DJ set from Soulful Strut 3pm to 6pm;
Monday: Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, has Sara Ashley, a Country/Americana singer-songwriter, pianist and guitarist from 7pm to 10pm;