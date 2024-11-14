Punk legends UK Subs' Peterborough club gig

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A treat for lovers of Punk as Club With No Name brings the legendary UK Subs to Peterborough’s Parkway Club on Friday (15th).

​Formed in 1976, the band are no strangers to the city having first played here 46 years ago this month, at the long gone St. Barnabas Hall in Taverners Road.

The band shot to fame the following year, with three chart topping singles and numerous appearances on Top Of The Pops. They then returned to Peterborough to headline at the city's Wirrina Stadium as part of a tour to promote their debut album.

The band have appeared in Peterborough a few times since, and although they officially retired from touring last year (frontman Charlie Harper celebrated his 80th birthday last May) they do still play one off shows and festivals.

"We're very lucky to have them back in the city again, this is one of only a handful of UK gigs they are doing this year" said Chris Lovell, who runs the Club With No Name. "It helped, when I approached them about playing Club With No Name in Peterborough, when I told Charlie I'd actually been at that very first gig back in 1978 and recalled how bad my ears were ringing at school the following day".

Doors open at 7.30pm with New Zealand's Desperate Measures onstage at 8pm followed by Destructors 82 – fronted by Chris – then UK Subs.

Tickets from www.buytickets.at/clubwithnoname or you can pay on the door.