Play your part in a true-crime story at Peterborough theatre​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

See Murder Trial Tonight at New theatre in April

Tigerslane Studios, renowned for its captivating productions based on true-crime events, is bringing its third season of “Murder Trial Tonight- The Doorstep Case” to Peterborough.

With a dedicated team of storytellers, technicians and performers, Tigerslane Studios continues to break down the fourth wall and bring true-crime stories to life in an unparalleled way, and will be at the city’s New Theatre on April 17.

The show begins on screen, giving the audience the backdrop and opening to the true-crime story. Then, the action moves to the stage for a live murder trial, immersing the audience in a fast-paced courtroom experience.

As members of the jury, the audience plays a crucial role in this thrilling murder mystery.

Both the prosecution and defence present their cases, cross-examine witnesses, and at the end of the show, the audience deliberates and delivers their verdict: Guilty or Not Guilty.

At the end of the trial, footage of the murder is revealed. Question is– did the jury deliver the right verdict?

Each season is based on a true story, with a disclaimer that names, events, and dates have been altered for dramatisation purposes.

“This isn’t just a theatre play; it’s a social experiment,” says the show’s West End director Graham Watts. “We aim to challenge perceptions and engage our audience in a way that goes beyond traditional theatre.”

Tickets are on sale at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com