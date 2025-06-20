Peterborough's Shed Head Comedy Club back with award-winning stand-up

Your Shed Head lineup for June 26

Well, they do say laughter is often the best medicine... and among the fantastic Shed Head Live Comedy Club lineup is an award-winning (...one-legged!) comedian, who is also by day an NHS Doctor!

The club returns to The Shed Tap Room and Deli on Fletton Quays on June 26, and here what you can look forward to.

Raised by the NHS in 'Bed 32' Michael McKenzie, who is also a 2024 British Comedian Of The Year Finalist, as seen on ITV1 and BBC 3, will be sharing some of his wildest stories of growing up in the care of the NHS to now actually working for them.

He'll be joined on the night by headliner Philip Simon, who is also no stranger to the TV screens – you may have seen or heard him on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and BBC Radio 4 as part of the BBC New Comedy Award.

He has also written for Mock the Week, worked on TV shows Taskmaster and The Imitation Game, and is one half of the co-host for comedy podcast Jew Talkin’ To Me?

Also performing is the Anglo Irish pocket rocket known as Nuala Ryan, who will delight you with her tales of being a short woman in a big world; what she lacks in height she makes up for in giggles.

Opening the evening’s proceedings will be Ben Briggs a UK-based stand-up comedian known for his brash, dark, and often confrontational style.

Since starting his comedy career in 2008, he has become one of the hardest-working comedians in the country, performing at major clubs and festivals across the UK and internationally.

And as always, expertly guiding you through the evenings events, your resident MC for Shed Head is Gary Pike.

Tickets from www.buytickets.at/shedhead and may be available on the door.