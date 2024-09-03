Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough Community Radio has been broadcasting for seven years

Peterborough’s community radio station is making a move to DAM Radio – meaning more people will be able to listen.

Peterborough Community Radio (PCRFM) will continue to broadcast on 103.2FM from Monday – but the move to DAB will reach more people in the area.

PCRFM Breakfast Show presenter, Kev Lawrence says: “It’s a huge boost for the station. Smart speakers, apps and online listening are already established platforms for us, alongside our broadcasts on 103.2 FM.

Kev Lawrence at PCRFM

“Now we’re on DAB around the city, and I really hope a lot more people can find us. Especially as cars put digital listening at the forefront.”

DAB radio broadcasts are available on many devices, allowing more choice of radio stations with higher quality audio. Listening digitally also offers coverage where the station’s FM broadcast couldn’t previously reach.

PCRFM reflects the cathedral city through the shows it broadcasts. Kev says: “We continue to offer a huge variety of locally produced shows from our Peterborough studios, and our aim is to provide a voice and platform to help promote the city in a variety of ways, and for all communities. We also present opportunities to train up and coming presenters and producers who have an interest in broadcasting.”

Alongside the launch on DAB, the station’s weekday schedule is getting a refresh. Kev continues the Breakfast Show from 7am with Chris Tibbles hosting the morning show from 10am. A brand new Non-Stop 80s Hour will air from 2pm, whilst Mikey Faulkner accompanies you on the drive home from 3pm.

Having previously presented from Heart’s Peterborough studios in Queensgate, Kev is no stranger to local radio. “My old station isn’t local any more. So having a city based radio station that plays great music, and reflects the lives of people living in Peterborough, we think is really important.”

Many of the shows on the station are presented by hard working volunteers, with a variety of backgrounds and specialist music interests. Guests from communities, charities, companies and organisations across Peterborough are regularly interviewed by presenters, celebrating what makes the city unique.

Listeners will find PCRFM on their digital radios after a re-scan, alongside the station’s existing transmission of 103.2FM and online at pcrfm.co.uk.