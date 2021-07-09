Peterborough’s Met Lounge gigs part of national campaign

The Futureheads. NEP-191104-141235011

Music Venue Trust has teamed up with The National Lottery to help to #ReviveLive music in grassroots music nenues across the UK this summer with a fantastic line up of tours, one-off events and special performances.

And it’s all about bringing friends and communities back together.

The National Lottery is supporting artists and crews to get out playing in front of audiences… back where they are meant to be.

So, on July 31, the Bridge Street club welcomes The Futureheads – almost 20 years since their first appearance there. And on August 7 Ren Harvieu will be live on stage. Tickets go on sale on Monday.

Elsewhere this weekend, starting on Friday: The Ostrich in North Street has music from The B Siders at 7pm; Yard of Ale on Oundle Road will have Salmon Dave on stage; Peterborough Conservative Club in Broadway has Mike Jay from 8.30 - 11.30pm; The Burghley Club in Burghley Road has The High Rollers at 8pm; The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Velocity;

On Saturday: Yard of Ale in Oundle Road welcomes Clarkdale Contract; The Ostrich in North Street has The Expletives from 7pm; The Burghley Club in Burghley Road has Third Stone From The Sun from 8pm; Peterborough Conservative Club in Broadway has Dale Diamond from 8.30 - 11.30pm;

Sunday: Charters’ Sunday Sessions returns after a short break with Children of the Revolution, a band with a fabulous repertoire from 3pm; The Willow Cafe and Bar at Central Park has guitarist and singer John Hirst from 3pm; The Ostrich in North Street has Head In The Sand from 1pm; The Iron Horse Ranch House in Market Deeping has The Moonshiners; Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe in Cowgate has Tim and Rob, from 3pm.

Monday: Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe has Tommy Philpot from 7pm;