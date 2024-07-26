Peterborough's Gateway Film Festival in August - including The Wizard Of Oz

Check out the Gateway Film Festival in Peterborough

The Gateway Film Festival has a packed Peterborough Summer Movie Magic programme – from documentaries to family favourites to action-packed Bollywood hits – starting next week.

THE NETTLE DRESS (12)6:30pm, Friday 2nd August @ St Marks Church Hall, free entry (in collaboration with Flourish)A modern-day fairytale and hymn to the healing power of nature and slow craft.Over the course of seven years, a textile artist weaves a dress from stinging nettle fibres. This gentle and uplifting documentary deals with the theme of bereavement in a sensitive manner.

ROALD DAHL’S MATILDAY THE MUSICAL (PG)

3:30pm, Tuesday 6th August @ Church of the Holy Spirit Bretton, free entry (In collaboration with Church of the Holy Spirit, Bretton & YMCA Youth Cresset)An adaptation of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Matilda tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

STOP MAKING SENSE (PG)7.30pm, 17th August at outdoors at Ferry Meadows. Free entry (In collaboration with Nene Park)The greatest concert film of all time, Stop Making Sense, brings to the screen Talking Heads at Hollywood’s Pantages Theater in December 1983.Renowned filmmaker Jonathan Demme captures the band at their exhilarating best, in this new and complete 4K restoration for the film’s 40th anniversary.Free parking is included with your open-air cinema ticket. Food and drinks will be available to purchase on-site.

THE WIZARD OF OZ (U)5pm, 25th August outdoors at Ferry MeadowsIn collaboration with Nene ParkIn this classic musical fantasy, Judy Garland stars as Dorothy Gale, a young Kansas farm girl who dreams of a land "somewhere over the rainbow." Dorothy's dream comes true when she, her dog, Toto, and her family's house are transported by a tornado to a bright and magical world unlike anything she has seen before. Unfortunately, she makes a mortal enemy of a wicked witch when the house falls on the hag's sister. Now, befriended by a scarecrow without a brain, a tin man with no heart and a cowardly lion--and protected by a pair of enchanted ruby slippers--Dorothy sets off along a yellow brick road for the Emerald City to beseech the all-powerful Wizard of Oz for his help to return home.Adult £10.50; Child (under 18) £8.00. Free parking is included with your open-air cinema ticket. Food and drinks will be available to purchase on-site.

