Peterborough’s Central Park to host weekend music festival

Central Park in Peterborough could be staging a two-day music festival

The southern quadrant of the park is set to host the event, for up to almost 1,000 people on August 21 and 22.

Academy Events Ltd have applied to the city council for a licence to run two bars - a VIP area with not more than 499 persons at any one time and another general bar area for the general public with not more than 499 persons at any one time.

The music festival is scheduled for 11am to 10pm on both the Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday will be made up of opera and classical music from between 11am to 4pm with DJ sets from 5pm to 10pm.