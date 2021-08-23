Peterborough’s Central Park ‘at its vibrant best’

Saturday saw classical performers and later DJs playing Ibiza classics, while Sunday was wall-to-wall local bands and singers including The Gangsters, Electric Warriors, Mark Stevens, Nicole Lawrence and more providing 11 hours of music - which got the audience up on their feet dancing.

Despite the weather not being August’s finest, organisers were still pleased with how things went and are keen to do it all again next year.

“We believe it was a great success despite some rain,” said a spokesperson for the organisers, Academy Events.

“The people of Peterborough came and supported the event really well. It felt like the Park was again at its vibrant best.

“We would love to do it all over again providing the residents and people of Peterborough want it.”

Central Park summer music festival organised by Academy Events.

