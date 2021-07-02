Peterborough’s American bar gets patriotic for July 4 with Elvis tribute

JD King is at Coyotes Bar and Grill on Sunday.

From 8pm, JD King will be on stage at Coyotes Bar and Grill in Northminster presenting an extra special patriotic Elvis show to mark Independence Day.

Earlier in the day, Disney Princesses will be in the venue for some more family orientated fun, between 12pm and 2pm.

Over in Market Deeping the American-themed Iron Horse Ranch House will be having a hoedown – although without the dancing thanks to current restrictions.

The celebration will be going on from 12pm to 6pm, with live music, an outside bar and food. Entertaining will be Christian Smith, from 1.30pm to 3.30pm, and the Joe Keeley Band, from 4pm to 6pm.

Elsewhere over the weekend:

On Friday, The Ostrich, in North Street, has Velocity; Peterborough Conservative Club, on Broadway, has Travis Graham, from 8.30pm to 11.30pm; The Yard of Ale, on Oundle Road, welcomes Third Stone From The Sun; Iron Horse Ranch House, in Market Deeping, has a sell-out punk and new wave gig from The Expletives;

On Saturday: The Fletton Club has the sounds of the 60s from The Nuggets, at 9pm; The Ostrich, in North Street, has Ramshackle Serenade; Peterborough Conservative Club, on Broadway, has Just Us, from 8.30pm to 11.30pm; Burghley Club, on Burghley Road, has Frankly My Dear from 8pm (tables available from 6pm); The Yard of Ale, on Oundle Road, has Carpark Rendezvous;

Sunday: The Ostrich, in North Street, has Andy Hughes, at 4pm; Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, in Cowgate, has vintage vocalist Hayley Di Rito from 3pm to 6pm.

Monday: Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, in Cowgate, has Lisa Clark, singing a wide range of songs.