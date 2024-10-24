Peterborough what's on this week - including a journey into the paranormal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Outrageous science stunts to amuse and amaze, concerts, musical theatre, and the paranormal…. it’s all happening this week.

RUDE SCIENCE LIVE at New Theatre, October 29

Brace yourselves for BBC Gastronaut Stefan Gates’ revolutionary, high-tech, highly-explosive new show, packed with outrageous science stunts.

Expect enormous bottoms, f*rt machines, snot cocktails, vast whoopee cushions, pee-powered fireworks and ear-wax-oozing mannequins in this celebration of the fascinating bodily science essential to life. The show transforms complex biology, physics and chemistry into educational hilarity using Stef’s signature stunts and encyclopaedic science knowledge. (Age 6+)

Lipstick On Your Collar at New Theatre, October 27

Step back in time to the golden era of music where the jukebox roared and feet didn’t touch the floor. From the birth of Rock n Roll through to the Beat Group sounds of the British Invasion and beyond, performed by a full live band.

SONGS FROM MOVIES AND MUSICALS St John’s Church, Cathedral Square, October 26 Songs from West End musicals and film soundtracks featuring the city’s Classical Reflection. They will be joined by composer Anthony White and City of Cambridge Brass Band.

Sh!t-faced Shakespeare: A Midsummer Night's Dream

The Cresset, October 26

Think drunken donkeys, fandangled fairies and mullered mechanicals… it’s hard to imagine anything more magical, right? Age 14+

Paranormal Nights at Flag Fen Archaeology Park

October 26, 8pm - midnight (18+)

Prepare for an unforgettable journey into the paranormal at the historic site – an immersive experience that will take you deep into the haunted heart of this ancient fen.

THE MONEY at ARU Peterborough, Bishops Road, October 25 and 26

A groundbreaking live event – part game, part theatrical experience – which puts the audience in control. You can choose to be either a Silent Witness and watch, or be a Player and take part.

PRIVATE LIVES until Saturday, PRESENT LAUGHTER, October 30 – November 2

Key Theatre Studio

Mask Theatre presents A Couple o’ Cowards – a double bill of classic comedies by Noël Coward.

Private Lives sees divorced couple Elyot and Amanda meet by chance at the same hotel while honeymooning with their new spouses.

Present Laughter follows acting idol, Garry Essendine: suave, hedonistic and too old, says his wife, to be having numerous affairs.

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR, Peterborough Opera, Oct 25-27

A staged performance of the comic opera, by Otto Nicolai, will take place at St Peter’s Church, Oundle, on October 25 and 26, followed by a concert performance at St Andrew’s URC, Netherton, on Sunday. Tickets on the door or at www.peterboroughopera.co.uk

School of Rock, The Cresset, October 31-November 3

A high energy musical based on the hit movie in which Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There, he turns a class of straight–A pupils into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band.

FRUMENTY

St Botolph’s Church, Longthorpe, October 25 (7.30pm)

The folky foursome will be performing a variety of folk music in this fundraiser for the church. Tickets (£10) from [email protected] and any unsold available on the door.