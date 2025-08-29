Peterborough theatre: Northern Live - a celebration of a musical movement

Northern Live – Do I Love You features an 11-piece band which has been touring the country for nearly five years – and after making its debut at the Cresset last year, is by demand returning for a repeat performance on September 19.

Keeping the Faith to the original sounds of the underground movement that started on the dance floors in the North and eventually swept the Nation, the show features four lead vocalists performing over 30 original hits,

The show is a poignant reminder to the heady days of the mid 70s through to early 80s when dance floors not only in the North of the country reverberated to the sounds of rare records discovered by UK DJ’s in dusty warehouses on frequent ‘shopping trips’ to the USA.

Peterborough was one such city that boasted a strong Northern scene with regular all nighters at the now long gone Wirrina Stadium – where up to 1,000 NS fans would attend the monthly events.

Interspersed with video clips showing reminders of how fans of the music purchased their records, their clothes and how they got to events back in the 70’s the show is a throwback to the happier times of the era. it’s a celebration of a musical movement. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or discovering Northern Soul for the first time, this show promises to have you dancing all night long

The night is hosted by top Northern Soul DJ Jamie Trundle – the promoter of the award winning Sunny Hunny Soul Weekend. Jamie will be playing classic Northern Soul tracks before the band and during the interval.

Tickets are on sale now price at £28.50 from The Cresset – 01733 265705 or online at www.cresset.co.uk/shows/northern-live-do-i-love-you/