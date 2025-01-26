Peterborough tattooist and singer collaborates with US celebrity tattooist and singer Kat Von D

A tattooist and singer from Peterborough has completed a musical collaboration with US TV personality and celebrity tattooist Kat Von D.

Shaun Phillips, who has his own tattoo studio in Priestgate, has written lyrics for a song featuring the celeb, who he describes as ‘down to earth’.

As reported last year, Shaun, who fronts his own band Lebrock, collaborated with US synthwave group Dance With the Dead on their latest album Dark Matter, for which he has three writing credits.

He acted in their horror-themed music video for Cold as Hell, and featured on the band’s 2024 tour of the US and Canada.

"All the shows were brilliant and played to packed venues at every show,” said Shaun, 44. “The band and the crew were amazing. I was the only guest on the whole tour.”

While out filming in LA, the group was contacted by Kat Von D, who expressed an interest in becoming a featured artist on one of their album tracks.

Von D became famous for her epic tattoos on the US reality show ‘LA Ink’ back in 2007, later becoming a recording artist and entrepreneur.

Explaining how he came to collaborate with the star, Shaun went on: “Dance With the Dead had an instrumental song that she loved, but she needed some help with the lyrics and melody, so while I was there I had a day in the Los Angeles heat to write a song about ghosts and darkness.”

The track, called Whispers End, features some Edgar Allen Poe quotes, which Gothic horror fan Shaun weaved in to his lyrics.

"We got it, recorded it later that day and Kat performed it,” he explained. “Our melody ideas worked well together. She didn't change any lyrics as she’s also a massive Edgar Allen Poe fan, so that was great feedback, and hopefully means I can work with her again at some point.”

Although Shaun didn’t get to meet the star in person, he said they spoke a few times via video chat.

"She was really sweet and down to earth,” he recalled. “As a fellow tattoo artist and musician, I would have loved to meet someone doing the same as me. I'm happy it happened, and perhaps there will be some more collaboration in the future.”

Shaun’s own synthwave band Lebrock, which he fronts with fellow Peterborian Michael Meadows, has completed numerous UK tours, and a tour of the US.

Back in the UK, they were recently surprised to spot an Irish celebrity duo at one of their gigs, as Shaun explains: “We had Jedward come to a show, and told us how they are both big Lebrock fans – they even knew all the words!”.

Lebrock are now preparing to embark on another four-date UK tour from April 9. This will culminate in a gig at the Peterborough Met Lounge, on April 12.

For more details about Lebrock, visit their Facebook page, or catch their original music on Youtube, Spotify and iTunes.

1 . Collaboration Peterborough tattooist and musician Shaun Phillips (main image and inset), top inset: Kat Von D (Getty)

2 . Backstage Shaun Phillips, right, pictured back stage with members of Dance With the Dead

3 . Transformation Musician Shaun Phillips in costume on the set of the American music video shoot, and right, in his Peterborough-based synthwave band Lebrock.

4 . Guest Vocalist Shaun performing on stage in the US with Dance With the Dead.