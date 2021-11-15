Peterborough schools rock the Cresset

Pupils from St Augustine’s CofE Junior School, Bishop Creighton Academy, Newark Hill Academy, Lime Academy Abbotsmede and Ormiston Meadows Academy worked with a professional music team directed by William Prideaux, and enjoyed a whistle-stop tour of Rock’n’Roll greats devised to develop pupils’ understanding of the genre, including Blue Moon, Johnny B Goode, Shake Rattle and Roll, Runaround Sue, Jailhouse Rock and One Fine Day.

In the afternoon, pupils were joined by a live band and had the opportunity to meet the musicians and learn about their instruments including drums, guitar and saxophone during a series of fun and interactive “meet the musician” sessions.

As well as providing expert vocal coaching and the opportunity to work alongside professional musicians, an important aspect of the singing days is to give young people the experience of performing live on stage in a professional venue. At the end of the day, pupils enjoyed performing the songs they had learned live on stage to a very appreciative audience of family and friends.

The Rock’n’Roll schools’ singing day was the 13th large-scale singing event of the ambitious Arts Council England-funded Peterborough Singing Strategy, which is delivered by Peterborough Sings! on behalf of Peterborough Music Hub and Peterborough City Council.

These events have engaged thousands of children from across the city and been fantastically well received by staff, pupils and parents alike.

