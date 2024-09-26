Peterborough pubs what's on - including Utah Saints DJ set and Charters Oktoberfest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Utah Saints – Eclectic Ballroom at the Queen’s Head, September 28

The legendary electronic music duo, Utah Saints, bring their iconic sound to Peterborough this weekend.

Known for their pioneering contributions to electronic dance music, Utah Saints have captivated audiences worldwide with hits like "Something Good" and "What Can You Do for Me". Their innovative approach to sampling and genre-blending has earned them a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim. Doors open at 10pm. Book at www.ticketsource.co.uk/eclectic-ballroom

Utah Saints have a DJ set at the Queen's Head on Saturday

THURSDAY 26th:

Charters, Town Bridge, has its Oktoberfest, with a wide selection of bottled and draught beers, pretzels and bratwurst from the outside grill (until Sunday). From 8pm it is the General Knowledge Quiz.

The Brewery Tap, Westgate, has The Peterborough Big Band from 8pm in the function room.

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Palmy Ukulele Band Rehearsal from 8pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Salmon Dave from 8.30pm. Popular Peterborough duo.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has quiz night from 8pm.

FRIDAY 27th:

Charters has Vinyl Night with DJ Derek Gibson from 8pm.

Bijou has Christian Smith

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has The Getback DJs playing the best in Northern Soul, Motown, Funk, Soul, and more.

The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has The Hijacked Hollies – the UKs top tribute to supergroup the Hollies with a two-hour show. £12 a ticket or £15 on the door.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has Vertigo from 9pm playing Pop and Rock chart hits. Members free, non-members £2.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Sidekicks from 9pm playing Rock and Pop covers.

The Ostrich Inn has Black Rose Society from 9.30pm.

Brewery Tap has Groove Cartell from 10pm followed by DJ. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Tony & Nat.

SATURDAY 28th: The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Velocity from 9pm. Stadium Classic Rock and Pop experience.

Bijou has Hayley Di Rito.

The Ostrich Inn has The Mighty & The High from 9.30pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has The Midnight Calling, the ultimate party band, from 9pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Circa 73.

Brewery Tap has DJ Mr Nash presents The Get Down from 9.30pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has The Nuggets from 10pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Neil James..

SUNDAY 29th: The Parkway Club has Flatfoots Rock n Roll Club with Phil Haley And His Comments plus DJ Neil King from 3pm - 6pm. £10 on the door.

The Cock Inn, Werrrington, has Karaoke from 4-7pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Bianca & The Topcats from 5pm..

Charters has singer/songwriter Dan Poole from 3pm, and its Monthly Music quiz from 6.30pm.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe,has The Tourettes from 2pm.