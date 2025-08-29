Peterborough Jazz Club season kicks off with Jools Holland vocalist Louise Marshall

Vocalist, songwriter and band leader Louise regularly features with the Jools Holland Rhythm and Blues Orchestra and has toured worldwide.

She has also worked alongside Noel Gallagher, Chaka Khan, Dionne Warwick, Roy Ayers, Tom Jones and Ed Sheeran. Her powerful voice brought life to the chart-topping double platinum single ‘Afraid to Feel’ by LF System, which reigned at No. 1 for eight weeks and earned a BRIT Award nomination for Song of the Year in 2023.

She’s a regular performer as a soloist at top London venues, including Ronnie Scott’s, Crazy Coqs & The 606 Club.

The season is completed by:

From the USA Vincent Herring & Soul Jazz Septet October 18 Get ready for a very special concert with a band, only in the UK for a few days, co-led by Vincent Herring, one of the finest alto saxophonists in the history of jazz and acclaimed drummer Joris Dudli.

The Septet are on a short European tour and the line up is a blend of USA star saxophonist Vincent Herring and a new face on the New York jazz scene, the young Joey Curreri on trumpet, together with Joris Dudli’s European Band which features the superb tenor saxophonist Gregor Storf.

When Vincent Herring last appeared at Peterborough Jazz Club, tickets sold out very quickly and with Soul Jazz Septet only in the UK for a couple of days, you are advised to reserve your seats as soon as possible.

Matt Wates Sextet November 9 This great six piece band, boasting a 3 horn front line, features Matt Wates (alto Saxophone), Martin Shaw (trumpet/ flugelhorn), Andy Panayi (tenor saxophone), Leon Greening (piano), Malcolm Creese (double bass), and Matt Home (drums). The story of the Matt Wates Sextet spans three decades and around a dozen recordings, and it’s a story which speaks as much to the enduring popularity of the music the band play, as to Wates’ considerable gifts as a composer and arranger.

Matt Wates is a highly rated, melodic, alto saxophonist who performs in the classic bebop style. He studied at Berklee College of Music in USA and his impressive technique and liquid sound are testament to a fine talent.

Christmas Special Georgia Mancio Quartet December 13 The multi-award-winning jazz vocalist, lyricist and producer, Georgia Mancio, is celebrating her 25th anniversary in music, with a series of concerts throughout the year with the help of Gareth Lockrane (piano & flute), Andrew Cleyndert (double bass), and Dave Ohm (drums).

A supreme storyteller and formidable force on today’s scene, Georgia creates work of beauty and bite. Her copious industry acknowledgements include consecutive wins at the Parliamentary Jazz Awards: Best Vocalist (2021) and Best Album (‘Finding Home’ with Kate Williams’ Four Plus Three, 2020), and several nominations at the Jazz FM, British Jazz and Urban Music Awards.

Her revered partnership with Grammy-winning pianist/composer, Alan Broadbent, has yielded over 40 co-written works; three globally acclaimed albums (‘Quiet Is The Star’, ‘Songbook’ and ‘A Story Left Untold’); and performances across Europe and the US, including Ronnie Scott’s and Jazz at Lincoln Center (NYC).

Picante Latin Band January 17 Kicking off the New Year, is a superb Latin/Salsa band fronted by Derek Nash (featured saxophonist with the Jools Holland Rhythm & Blues Orchestra) and Dominic Ashworth (British Jazz award-winning guitarist).

Picante takes flavours from Buena Vista Social Club, Sergio Mendes, Stan Getz/Astrid Gilberto, Spyrogyra and the Gypsy Kings with their unique compositions from the pen of Derek and Dominic in mambo, salsa, samba and bossa nova styles.

Guaranteed to make you feel like dancing.

Duke Ellington/Ella Fitzgerald Songbook February 21 (in the main auditorium) A fabulous Big Band event which unites the award-winning Echoes Of Ellington Jazz Orchestra (full 17 piece big band), led by Peter Long, with internationally acclaimed jazz vocal virtuoso Sara Oschlag to achieve an evening of the very finest in swing music.

Expect to hear…Take The “A” Train, Caravan, Don’t Get Around Much Anymore, C Jam Blues, I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart and many more of Duke’s classic compositions.

In the late 1950’s to the early 1960’s Duke and Ella, two of the true greats of jazz, made a series of recordings which continue to dazzle listeners to this day. Vocalist Sara Oschlag joins the Echos of Ellington Orchestra for this special concert and her stage presence, expressive voice and effortless sense of swing have made her a firm favourite with musicians and audiences alike. Her Ella Fitzgerald interpretations of the Duke Ellington Song book have amazed and entertained audiences across the UK.

Tickets are on sale from www.keytheatre-peterborough.com