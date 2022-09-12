The Peterborough Italian Festival, which was due to take place this weekend, has been cancelled following the death of the Queen.

The festival had been due to be held for the first time since 2019 on Sunday in Cathedral Square.

While organisers tried to find another date to hold the festival later in the year, unfortunately one could not be found.

Rosanna Shepherd, from the organising group said: “We will have a meeting about next year’s festival soon. We hope it will be bigger and better following such a long wait – it will be double the celebration.”

In the past, top Italian chefs including Gino D'Acampo, Aldo Zilli and Antonio Carluccio have attended the festival.

This year’s event was set to include Italian cuisine, opera singing and other activities celebrating the Mediterranean country.

