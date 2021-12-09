Peterborough gig for Blaze Bayley

Blaze Bayley will be at The Met Lounge on Friday

THURSDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Ostracised, Closed Circuit, Fyzz Wallis Band and Manic from 8pm;

The Brewery Tap in Westgate has Disco Funk Fever. DJ Sav will be playing funk, disco, soul, funky house and tech house from 9pm until late. Free entry.

FRIDAY:

Charters, Town Bridge, has 80s night with DJ Rick Allen from 9.30pm. Free entry. Dress to impress!

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has The Expletives from 9.30pm;

The Met Lounge, Bridge Street, has Blaze Bayley brings his War Within Me tour with support from Absolva;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Smarties (playing Rock, Pop, Indie and Modern Covers) from 9pm;

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has Velocity;

Coyotes Bar, Northminster Road, has Radius 45 plus Tommy Philpot from 9pm;

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Thank Funk It’s Friday from 9pm – 2am. Free entry;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Last Minute Brigade;

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has All Killer No Filler from 9pm - 11.30pm (Inside). This female-fronted covers band will get you in the mood to party. Don’t forget your dancing shoes ;

Liberation, New Road, has Freedom night with dance and R&B from 10pm to 4am.

SATURDAY:

The Met Lounge, Bridge Street, has gypsy swing band Opaque & friends hosting a Christmas Party with live music from 8.30pm - 11pm followed by a club night until 3am.

Coyotes Bar and Grill, Northminster, has Conservatory Sessions plus Tommy Philpot from 9pm:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Johnny Quinn / Mighty and the High from 9.30pm;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Sweet Revenge;

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Velocity from 8pm , free entry;

Spangler’s Country Music Club, Indoor Bowls Club, Burton Street, has a Christmas Party Night with the amazing Streamline. It is £5.50 on the door, 7-30pm 11-30pm;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Atomics (playing late 70’s Post Punk Pop era covers) from 9pm;

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove bringing you top tunes from the 70s to now. From 9pm-2am, free entry.

Charters has Bent Back Tulips – a well-established rock and pop cover band from 10pm;

Peterborough Conservative Club has The Swing Pin from 8.30 - 11.30pm ;

Iron Horse Ranch House has The Famous Unknowns from 9pm - 11.30pm (Inside) covering the likes of The Beatles, AC/DC, Stereophonics, Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, Pearl Jam, 4 Non Blondes, Kaiser Chiefs and many more;

Liberation has Indulge from 10pm through until 4am resident DJs will be playing the best dance and R&B tracks;

Rhythm Room has Serenity – videos from 5pm, DJ from 9pm;

SUNDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Head in the Sand Folk Session from 1pm to 4pm plus live folk act following at 4pm ;

Charters has Palmy Ukulele band – the ensemble will be playing upbeat music from the 70s to the present day from 3pm. Free entry.

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe, has The Midnight Calling (playing classic rock and roll, through to modern dancefloor fillers and everything in between) from 2pm;

Pizza Parlour and Music cafe on Cowgate has Jimmy James from 3pm;

Iron Horse Ranch House has Sunday Sessions;

Rhythm Room is all about Karaoke;

Coyotes Bar and Grill has Karaoke (also on Tuesday and Thursday);

Mama Lizs, Stamford, has Pennyless from4pm-6pm;

MONDAY: Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe has CJ Hatt from 7pm - 10pm;

TUESDAY:

Tuesday at Liberation in New Road - there is a Snow Party at Peterborough’s biggest LGBTQUIA+ and student night;

WEDNESDAY: