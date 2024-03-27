Hollywood Bowl Group team members ready for the Macmillan charity initiative this Easter

Ten-pin bowling and mini golf fans can make a difference for those living with cancer by visiting Hollywood Bowl, at Bretton, or Puttstars in Queensgate.

From Good Friday to Easter Monday, customers will be able to take part in a lineup of egg-stravagant activities and fun-filled games for the whole family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This includes the Golden Egg-venture, where a Golden Egg will be hidden each day at each Hollywood Bowl and Puttstars centre across the country.

For every guest who finds a Golden Egg and shares a photo on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok with #HWBGolden or #PSGolden, Hollywood Bowl Group will donate £10 to its official charity partner, Macmillan Cancer Support.

As well as donating to the charity, Hollywood Bowl and Puttstars winners of the Golden Egg-venture will be entered into a draw for a chance to win an annual pass.

Liz Penney, Head of Marketing, at Hollywood Bowl, said: “At Hollywood Bowl Group, we’re all about helping families to make memories and spend quality time with their loved ones. That’s why our partnership with Macmillan, who support families living with cancer, is so important to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Golden Egg-venture brings fun and excitement for our guests, and knowing that you’re doing good at the same time makes this initiative really special. Our guests are helping us to help those living with cancer."