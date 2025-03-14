Peterborough Easter panto with BGT and X-Factor stars

​Britain’s Got Talent comedian Steve Royle and The X-Factor’s Stevi Ritchie head the cast of Easter panto The Wizard of Oz at Peterborough New Theatre next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve plays Scarecrow and Stevi is Tin Man, starring alongside local children playing the loveable ‘Munchkins’ on April 10.

Most Popular

Producer Jezz Weatherall said: “We’re really looking forward to touring during the Easter holidays with this fantastic production. The show has an amazing star cast and a spectacular team of actors, singers and dancers. We know how popular our Easter pantomimes are and we’re so pleased to be back on the road again after the success of Beauty and the Beast last year”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cast features a host of top-quality performers including social media sensation Karen The Mam’s Lewis Denny as Lion.

The Easter panto coming to New Theatre

Director Guy Pascall said: “It’s going to be great fun for all the family, everyone remembers such characters as ‘The Cowardly Lion’ and ‘The Tin Man’ who needs a heart. This show will take the original story written by L. Frank Baum and give it a hilarious panto twist. The Wizard of Oz tour will be a wonderful family production, bringing together a top cast, amazing costumes, high-octane dance routines and plenty of popular songs to please all ages!”

•If any children aged 6 upwards would like to be a Munchkin in the show, visit enchantedworkshops.co.uk and book a place.