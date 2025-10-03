Peterborough date for smash-hit jukebox musical The Choir Of Man

Coming to Peterborough in 2026 - The Choir of Man (Performed at the Arts Theatre West End, 2022)

Olivier award-nominated international smash hit musical The Choir Of Man is heading to Peterborough New Theatre as part of its inaugural UK tour.

The city audience – April 14-18 next year – can expect a full, immersive experience: the stage transforms into a lively local, the ensemble becomes your mates at the bar, and every number pulses with heart and energy.

The Choir of Man blends soaring harmonies with grounded storytelling – moments of reflection punctuated by bursts of communal joy and dance.

It is the best trip to your local you’ll ever have. Here, a cast of nine (extra)ordinary guys combine beautiful harmonies and foot-stomping singalongs with world-class tap dance and soulful storytelling.

Featuring hits from artists such as Queen, Luther Vandross, Sia, Paul Simon, Adele, Guns & Roses, Avicii and Katy Perry to name but a few, this uplifting celebration of community and friendship offers something for everyone - including free beer!

This is feel-good, foot-stomping entertainment so good you’ll want to come back and see it again and again.

Nic Doodson, Creator and Director says: “It’s a huge moment for us to launch The Choir Of Man’s very first UK national tour. It’s incredible to see how far the show has come from our start at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017 and now, after four years in London’s West End, Olivier Award recognition, and multiple tours across Europe, Australia, and our fourth U.S. national tour in 2026, it feels incredibly special to finally be taking the show on the road at home. Bringing our pub to audiences across the UK has always been a dream.”

The West End production continues to run at the Arts Theatre until 4 January 2026. In 2023 the show announced partnerships with suicide prevention charity CALM (The Campaign Against Living Miserably), and in 2025 came together with Signature Brew as the show’s Official Alcohol-Free Beer Partner.